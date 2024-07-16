Slate Retail REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SGR)

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Slate Retail REIT Price Performance
Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$69.99 million for the quarter.
