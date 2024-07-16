Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

