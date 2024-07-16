Snap-on (SNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Snap-on to post earnings of $4.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $270.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

