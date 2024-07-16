SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives $9.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

