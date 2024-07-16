SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.65, but opened at $28.87. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 730,977 shares trading hands.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.42.
The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
