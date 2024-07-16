SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.65, but opened at $28.87. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $27.52, with a volume of 730,977 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Northland Securities downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 15.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after buying an additional 293,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.