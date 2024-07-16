Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

SLDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SVB Leerink raised Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

SLDB opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $328.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.85. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after purchasing an additional 904,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

