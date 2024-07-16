Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 407,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

SFBC stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

