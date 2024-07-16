South Plains Financial (SPFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $489.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.59.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile



South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

