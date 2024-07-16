Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) and Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Head-To-Head Review

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -43.28 Sow Good $27.28 million 8.41 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -64.63

Analyst Ratings

Oxus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxus Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Oxus Acquisition and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sow Good has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Sow Good’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68% Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42%

Summary

Oxus Acquisition beats Sow Good on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

