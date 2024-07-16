Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SDE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$711.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$4.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 154.30% and a return on equity of 58.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3500432 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Get Free Report

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

