SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,140 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $805.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $108.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.