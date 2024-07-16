SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $555.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $559.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

