Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.21.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 3.8 %

SAVE stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $336.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 34.64% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.