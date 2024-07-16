SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.29.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $202.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average is $184.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

