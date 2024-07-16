State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS.

State Street Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE STT opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

