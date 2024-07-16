Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:SCM opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $346.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

