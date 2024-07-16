Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Trading Up 5.8%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. 304,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 345,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Stereotaxis Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stereotaxis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 56.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stereotaxis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 187,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,193,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

