Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Trading Up 5.8%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. 304,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 345,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Stereotaxis Trading Up 5.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.52.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Stereotaxis
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
