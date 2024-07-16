Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

