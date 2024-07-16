StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.