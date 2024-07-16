StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:TARO opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $164.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
