StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TARO opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $164.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 475,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.