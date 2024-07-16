StockNews.com Downgrades ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Sell

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ACNB
ACNB Stock Up 4.7 %
ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.28 million. Research analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACNB by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ACNB by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ACNB
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ACNB
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.