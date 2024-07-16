StockNews.com Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Hold

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

