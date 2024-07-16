StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

AMX opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,575,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,128,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

