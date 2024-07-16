StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,470 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,158 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 442.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50,525 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

