StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of PCYG opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $316.79 million, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 350,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Park City Group worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

