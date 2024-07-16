StockNews.com Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Hold

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $861.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

