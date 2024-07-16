StockNews.com Upgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Strong-Buy

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Radware alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDWR

Radware Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Radware’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 308,396 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.