Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $372.05.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $328.56 on Monday. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

