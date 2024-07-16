Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $372.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $369.00 to $372.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $372.05.

Shares of SYK opened at $328.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $9,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

