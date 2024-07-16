Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,371 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 53,774 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SMMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19 and a beta of -0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

