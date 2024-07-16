Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $325.00. The stock had previously closed at $909.96, but opened at $940.00. Susquehanna currently has a negative rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $957.70, with a volume of 662,208 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMCI. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $849.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

