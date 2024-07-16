Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.61.

SPB opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.42. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$8.33 and a 52 week high of C$10.90.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

