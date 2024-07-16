Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of SGY opened at C$7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$718.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.98.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of C$158.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.58.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

