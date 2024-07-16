Susquehanna Cuts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $41.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

