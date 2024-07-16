Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Azenta by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,382,000 after acquiring an additional 530,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $140,856,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Azenta by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Azenta by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 887,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Azenta by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 79,913 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZTA opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

