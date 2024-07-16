Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 18,550 Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFAFree Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,702,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $39.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Informatica

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Informatica (NYSE:INFA)

