Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 18,550 Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,702,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $39.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.45.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

