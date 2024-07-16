Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 51,712 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of UWM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in UWM in the fourth quarter worth $6,705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in UWM by 134.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $754.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

