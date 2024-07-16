Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 7,503 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,503 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Alarm.com stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

