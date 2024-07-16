Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $279.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.