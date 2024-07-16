Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trupanion news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

