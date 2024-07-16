Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 12,696 AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,853,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMK. William Blair downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AssetMark Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetMark Financial

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $305,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Kim sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $324,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $305,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,234. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.