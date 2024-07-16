Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,300 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $514,539,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,511,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $445.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $449.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

