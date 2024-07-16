Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,122 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total transaction of $40,257.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,726,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,516,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,758,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,702,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340 in the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $305.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.51. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.19 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.