Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 27,700 Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

