Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 27,940 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 8.0 %

AOSL stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.