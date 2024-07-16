Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 8,200 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of US Foods by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of US Foods by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4,441.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $55.98.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. Truist Financial raised their price target on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

