Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $387,000 in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE Trading Up 1.8 %

KAR opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

Insider Activity

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

OPENLANE Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

