Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $395,000 in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Insider Activity

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $544,508.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,375,670.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,982 shares of company stock worth $1,577,029 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.