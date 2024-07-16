Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $475,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

