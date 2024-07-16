Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $542,000 in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,072,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

